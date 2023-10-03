Pronouns policy; Wisconsin school district's policy blocked by judge

article

A judge on Tuesday, Oct. 3 blocked a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s policy of allowing students to change their names and gender pronouns without parental consent.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled that the Kettle Moraine School District’s policy violates the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

The decision stems from a lawsuit parents filed in 2021 alleging that district officials improperly used a male name and male pronouns to address their 12-year-old daughter without their consent and over their objections. The girl was questioning her gender identity at the time but eventually decided that she didn't want to transition, according to court documents.

Two conservative activist law firms, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, filed the lawsuit on the parents' behalf.

The school district’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Reaction

WILL Deputy Counsel Luke Berg

"This victory represents a major win for parental rights. The court confirmed that parents, not educators or school faculty, have the right to decide whether a social transition is in their own child’s best interests. The decision should be a warning to the many districts across the country with similar policies to exclude parents from gender transitions at school."

ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson

"Parents’ rights to direct the upbringing and education of their children is one of the most basic constitutional rights every parent holds dear. Yet we are seeing more and more school districts across the country not only ignoring parents’ concerns but actively working against them. The court was right to respect the serious concerns of these parents by holding that Kettle Moraine School District’s policy, which undermines parents and harms children, violates the Wisconsin Constitution."