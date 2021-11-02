Professional bull riders return to Fiserv Forum in February

article

Wisconsin fans will again get to see the world’s top bull riders and rankest bucking bulls in action as the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) bucks back into Milwaukee for the first time since 2018 as the PBR Unleash the Beast Ariat Invitational arrives at Fiserv Forum Feb. 4-5.

According to a press release, when PBR was last in Milwaukee, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco scored a 91-point ride aboard Stunt Man Ray (Kruger Bucking Bulls) in the championship round for the highest scoring ride of the event, leading him to the Milwaukee win – his fifth event title of the season. The win was one of the key moments of the 2018 season that ultimately led to Pacheco’s PBR World Championship title.

The bull riding action at the PBR Unleash the Beast – Ariat Invitational begins at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, and 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Tickets for the event are on sale now and range in price from $15 to $105. Fans can purchase tickets at fiservforum.com.

Fans can upgrade their ticket purchase for both Friday and Saturday by selecting the "Premium Experience" add-on for $75. This elevated experience includes a $10 concession voucher, pre-event photo on the bucking chutes, "Stars of the PBR" collectors’ book, a souvenir credential and a lanyard.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid bull riding fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, a question-and-answer presentation with top PBR talent, a behind-the-scenes look at the event from the back of the bucking chutes, a $10 concession voucher, a souvenir credential and a lanyard.

Available for $345 is the PBR Premier Elite Seat with a souvenir chair. Offering the best views in the venue, fans will have the opportunity to take their seats – a limited-edition PBR folding chair – home with them.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase the PBR VIP Elite Seats for $245, which include an exclusive merchandise gift and post-show photo opportunity from the dirt, and the PBR Elite Experience Seats for $145, which include an exclusive merchandise gift.

Milwaukee’s "Elite Experience" and "PBR Elite Seats" can both be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.