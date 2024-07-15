Pro-life group displays messages along I-94 in Milwaukee

article

The Republican National Convention released its party platform last week, saying abortion access should be left up to individual states.

On Monday, July 15, the first day of the RNC, the Pro-Life Action League displayed messages along I-94 in Milwaukee calling on the GOP to support the unborn.

The executive director says when it comes to the platform language, the organization is glad to see support for state-level limits on abortion, but they're more concerned about what those policies look like.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The Republican platform explicitly talks about helping mothers and families and protecting unborn babies. We’d like to see discussion about that – we’d like to see the Republican Party convince pro-life voters that they still really care about these children," said Eric Scheidler, Executive Director of the Pro-Life Action League.

The Pro-Life Action League says it is planning a similar outreach during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.