Primary to narrow 7-candidate field for state schools chief

article

Voters will narrow the field of seven candidates seeking to become Wisconsin's top education official, with a Tuesday primary that pits a conservative-backed candidate who says she's a Democrat against six others with more Democratic support.

The top two vote-getters in the officially nonpartisan race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will advance to the April 6 general election. Polls were open statewide Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State election officials expect turnout to be low for the race, which is the only statewide contest on the ballot. There are more than 100 other primaries for local races across the state, including vacancies for open seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Both primaries are among Republicans for the seats that had been filled by Republicans.

The winner in the state superintendent's race will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who took over as state superintendent in 2019 but declined to seek a full term. She held the position after Tony Evers left the post when he was elected governor. Evers had been state superintendent since 2009.

The job of state superintendent is to oversee education policy in Wisconsin. That includes setting priorities and a two-year budget request, managing a variety of education programs statewide, including the voucher and school choice programs, as well as dispersing grant funding to schools and districts.

The superintendent’s powers are limited and must implement the laws as passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Evers.

Advertisement

How candidates feel about taxpayer funded school choice programs, which Republicans have expanded the past decade, often serves as a litmus test with voters. The winner this year will take over in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, with high pressure on schools to remain safe as students go to classes in person.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The one candidate with widespread conservative backing, former Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr, is a supporter of the private school voucher system but cites her backing from some Democrats as evidence she is running a bipartisan campaign. Kerr said she is a Democrat who voted for Joe Biden, but she's also taken big money from Republicans and backers of the school choice program.

The other candidates are: