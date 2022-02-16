Presidents Day 2022: What’s open and closed on the national holiday

article

The nation will take a moment to recognize Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21, a federal holiday celebrating George Washington’s birthday and honoring all the United States presidents who served in office.

Most stores and restaurants are open on Presidents Day but their hours of operation may vary.

If you’re off on Presidents Day, here’s a quick look at what’s open and closed on the holiday.

What’s closed on Presidents Day?

Schools and universities

Most public schools are closed on Presidents Day but school districts can use the holiday as a makeup day for a snow day. If parents and students are unsure if their school is open on Presidents Day, check your school’s website and social media pages.

Colleges and universities are also closed in observance of the holiday.

Government offices

All state, local, and federal government offices are closed on Presidents Day.

Banks

Most banks will be closed but ATMs are available for banking services. TD Bank branches are the only financial institutions open on the holiday.

Mail service and package delivery

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed and mail services will not run during the holiday.

UPS and FedEx are shipping and delivering as usual with the exception of FedEx’s express and group economy options which will run on a modified service schedule.

Department of Motor Vehicles

All Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed on Saturday, Feb. 19 and on Presidents Day.

Libraries

Libraries will be open on Presidents Day but make sure to visit your local branches’ website for service hours.

Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on Presidents Day and stock traders will have to wait until Feb. 22 to buy or sell stocks.

What’s open on Presidents Day?

Shopping malls, major retail stores, grocery stores, and convenience stores will open on Presidents Day. More information for the major retailers is listed below.

Target

Target will be open on Presidents Day with same-day delivery and in-store pickup available. Check the store’s website for hours of operation.

Walmart

Walmart is also open with Presidents Day sales online and in-store available for customers. Click here for deals and store hours.

Costco

Costco is open and customers can check the retailer’s website for store hours.

Best Buy

Best Buy will open on the holiday and customers can find store hours here.

Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble is open on Presidents Day and hours of operation are available here.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy is also open on the holiday. Customers can visit the website to check their hours.

Apple store

Apple stores are open and patrons searching for hours and holiday deals can find them here.

Home Depot

Home Depot will be open and customers searching for their home improvement needs can visit their website for hours.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s is also open and the retailer has their hours and Presidents Day deals listed here.

