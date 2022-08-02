President Trump's Milwaukee visit postponed; to be rescheduled

article

Former President Donald Trump's visit to Milwaukee on Aug. 20 has been postponed to "accommodate" his trip to Waukesha on Friday, Aug. 5.

In a release, the Trump event organizers noted the Milwaukee event is being postponed to a later date – but would not specify a date.

The former president will hold a rally in Waukesha on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. President Trump is slated to deliver remarks at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds in support of Tim Michels for governor of Wisconsin -- and the entire Wisconsin Trump ticket, a news release says.