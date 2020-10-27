President Trump at Wisconsin rally predicts 'giant red wave'

President Trump was back in the Badger State on Tuesday, Oct. 27, campaigning near La Crosse days after he held a rally in Waukesha.

On a chilly afternoon in West Salem, excitement among the president's supporters was running a fever pitch.

"Seven days from now we are going to win this state and we are going to four more incredible years in the White House," President Trump said.

In 2016, President Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes. Polls predict another tight race this November. That's why, supporters said, the COVID-19 pandemic will not stop them from showing up at rallies.

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Salem, Wisconsin on Oct. 27, 2020.

"Free speech is important. We're here to say what we have to say," said Minnesota resident Heather Holub, a supporter of President Trump.

That support, supporters hope, translates to votes on Election Day.

"I'm here. I just hope we can make it this year," said Wisconsin resident Jerry Leque, a supporter of President Trump.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in West Salem, Wisconsin on Oct. 27, 2020.

President Trump said at Tuesday's rally that, under his watch, the economy will grow and America will "turn the corner" on the pandemic.

"Here we are at a racetrack. We are turning the corner," President Trump said.

The president said he plans to accomplish just that without hurting small businesses, something he said Democrats have and will do.

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in West Salem, Wisconsin on Oct. 27, 2020.

"It's a choice between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown, speaking of that, let's call your governor and tell him to open it up," said President Trump.

The president hammered that message home on the same day that Wisconsin set a single-day record for both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"You know when they are going to stop talking about it? November 4th. It's a crazy thing," the president said. "You're going to see a giant red wave. You're going to see a giant red wave on Tuesday."

With supporters, like those who attended Tuesday's rally, the president said he can turn battleground Wisconsin into Republican territory.

