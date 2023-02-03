President Biden to visit Wisconsin after State of the Union

article

President Joe Biden and his Cabinet, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Wisconsin after his State of the Union address next week.

According to a news release, the president will be in the Madison area on Wednesday, Feb. 8. There, he will talk about how "his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people."

The stop is part of a "blitz" to "showcase" the president's plan. He will be in Tampa the next day to discuss plans to strengthen social security and Medicare and lower health care costs.

The president will deliver his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7.