Expand / Collapse search

President Biden visits Wisconsin June 29; agriculture on agenda

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Joe Biden
Associated Press
US President Joe Biden article

FILE - US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Covid-19 response and the vaccination program, from the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, DC on May 13, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwestern Wisconsin next week to discuss agriculture and rural economies, the White House announced Tuesday.

Biden plans to be joined for the June 29 visit by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa, which borders Wisconsin to the west. The White House said more details about the trip would be released later.

The trip will be Biden's second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.

Lake Drive neighbors worry trees could disappear

You can't go down Lake Drive in Shorewood without noticing all of nature's beauty. A group of neighbors says we're in danger of losing it. A road project that could tear up the trees there.