President Biden, first lady having early Thanksgiving dinner at Fort Bragg

The holiday season will be in full swing Monday at the White House.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to receive the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree Monday afternoon before she and the president are scheduled to travel to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There, the couple will celebrate an early Thanksgiving with service members and military families.

The trip to Fort Bragg is part of the Joining Forces initiative, which was launched by Dr. Biden and then-first lady Michelle Obama in 2011. The initiative calls upon all Americans to support service members, veterans, and their families through wellness, education, and employment opportunities.

Further details about the dinner weren’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, Dr. Biden is set to receive the official 2021 Christmas tree for the White House at 3 p.m. ET.

The public White House holiday tours are a popular staple every holiday season. Volunteers from across the country work diligently in late November to get the White House ready.

Tours are still temporarily suspended this year because of COVID-19.

The White House will officially welcome the holiday season with the traditional lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Dec. 5.

Earlier in the day Monday, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks announcing his nominees for chair and vice chair of the Federal Reserve System.

He earlier announced he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.

Monday is also the deadline for Biden’s federal workforce to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

