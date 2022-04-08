Preschoolers help Make-A-Wish Foundation

Preschoolers at The Learning Experience Centers throughout southeastern Wisconsin are learning all about philanthropy. These students will help make wishes come true for other kids in need.

Even on a gloomy afternoon, the laughter and joy from inside Miss Nicole's room can brighten anyone's mood.

A tasty trail mix the preschool class at the Menomonee Falls Learning Experience is making isn't for snack time, it's to raise money.

The trail mix is selling for $1. Every dollar made goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It's part of the Learning Experiences' "Lets Grant Wishes" fundraiser.

"Our goal is to be able to grant at least one wish here in Wisconsin, if not two. At the center level that breaks down to really hope to raise at least $2,000 at every center," said Jenae Kleifges, Regional Manager, The Learning Experience.

Every classroom is assigned a character and as money is donated into jars, the students get to see their character on the racetrack – and see which classroom raises the most money and wins.

"Throughout the calendar year, our preschoolers are learning new vocabulary words associated with philanthropy like volunteer, donate, kindness," said Kleifges.

Putting all that knowledge together to make a treat that is both delicious and helpful to others.

"We want to teach our children that there are a lot of people who are a lot less fortunate than we are and it’s so important and rewarding being able to give back to our communities," said Kleifges.

You can help the Learning Experience Centers in Brown Deer, Franklin, and Menomonee Falls reach the goal.