Prayers for Ukraine: Milwaukee community gathers Sunday morning

The invasion in Ukraine is having an impact on people here in southeastern Wisconsin.

"I’m coming into church today to pray for my grandparents, pray for my extended family in Ukraine," said Solomiya Kayvuk.

She and dozens of parishioners gathered at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church Sunday morning with Ukraine top of mind.

"As I went to bed last night, I knew that I didn’t have to worry about airstrikes. I didn’t have to worry about bombs. My family is spending the night and their evenings in bomb shelters and bunkers, hiding out and praying," she said.

Many parishioners here have loved ones back in Ukraine.

"Peace. We want peace either one way or another," said Helen Sabat.

"I hope that we, as a community, can come together, pray for Ukraine, pray for freedom, pray for democracy," said Joe Spolowicz.

Sunday's service was filled with song and tradition. Church members say it has been difficult watching the Russians invade the country they love.

"This is really all about a threat to democracy. We need to understand how precious it is and how quickly we can lose it," said Spolowicz.

Members of the community said they're leaning on their faith, praying for loved ones and strangers a world away.

"The people I love most are sleeping in bunkers. The people in there, they have family sleeping in bunkers, as well. We need to protect Ukrainian skies," said Kavyuk.

