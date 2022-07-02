Practice boater safety this Fourth of July

Staying safe on the water this summer
Tips for staying safe on the water this summer
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign this Fourth of July weekend.
Staying safe on the water this summer
Tips for staying safe on the water this summer.
Staying safe on the water this summer
Staying safe on the water this summer