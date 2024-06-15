Potawatomi's Amplified Concert Series kicked off on Saturday, June 15.

After hanging out with the Milwaukee Brewers, music mogul Snoop Dogg opened the summer concert series outside Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

"We want to be known as the entertainment destination for the Midwest," said Alexx Zawada, Potawatomi Casino Hotel's chief marketing officer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zawada said, with so many entertainment spots in surrounding cities, she wants Milwaukee to be the magnet that pulls them into the area.

"If we can bring in big acts like Snoop and who else, I think it’ll just bring far more people to the property," said Zawada.

Potawatomi opens Amplified Concert Series venue

"Other cities are doing it, so they need a big venue for the summer, besides Summerfest," she said.

The venue seats about 4,800 people. Attendees like Thelma Sias said Snoop Dogg was the perfect first act.

"He shows that it can be done, and he’s making it possible for people to experience it," she said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Zawada said the summer concert venue is Potawatomi's answer to closing its Northern Lights Theater.

"The end goal is to bring entertainment back in some capacity," she said.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel is still planning shows for the rest of the summer. It has Tejano Fest next month and another show planned for August.