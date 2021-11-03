Expand / Collapse search

Potawatomi job fair Nov. 3; $1,000 hiring bonus offered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is back open 24 hours a day and is on the lookout for new team members as operations continue to expand throughout the property.

There will be a career fair from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. A $1,000 hiring bonus is being offered to all new hires and $500 for part-time positions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Available positions include table games dealers. No previous experience is necessary for new dealers and paid training is included. There are additional openings in Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, and Cage Operations. 

To see a complete list of job opportunities, and to apply online, go to paysbig.com/careers.

Oak Creek conference center, hotel to be built
article

Oak Creek conference center, hotel to be built

Construction of the new Creekside Crossing Conference Center and an adjacent Homewood Suites by Hilton is now underway.

Sheboygan teen killed, suspect sought: 'A danger to the public'
article

Sheboygan teen killed, suspect sought: 'A danger to the public'

A 16-year-old is shot and killed in broad daylight just steps away from Sheboygan's City Hall. Police say the suspect is another teen – and they have clear evidence of his identity.

Waukesha Monkey Joe's arrest video goes viral

Video of a woman arrested outside Monkey Joe's in Waukesha has gone viral on social media, but police say there's more to the story than what's been shared.