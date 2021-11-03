Potawatomi job fair Nov. 3; $1,000 hiring bonus offered

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is back open 24 hours a day and is on the lookout for new team members as operations continue to expand throughout the property.

There will be a career fair from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. A $1,000 hiring bonus is being offered to all new hires and $500 for part-time positions.

Available positions include table games dealers. No previous experience is necessary for new dealers and paid training is included. There are additional openings in Food & Beverage, Slots, Housekeeping, Security, and Cage Operations.

To see a complete list of job opportunities, and to apply online, go to paysbig.com/careers.