Potawatomi Hotel & Casino looking to fill nearly 100 positions

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is hiring nearly 100 team members for positions in a variety of departments throughout the organization. Open positions include those in food and beverage, security and hotel operations.

"We’re excited to welcome enthusiastic, hard-working people ready to join an organization that’s in the business of fun," said Sheryl Schnering, interim CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. "Providing superior guest service is priority number one here. That all starts with our team members."

Anyone 18 and over is welcome to apply online at www.paysbig.com/careers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The need for more team members comes as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino expands its hours of operation. Starting Monday, April 26, the casino will open to guests from 8:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.