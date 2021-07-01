Expand / Collapse search

Potawatomi offers signing bonus, up to $1,000 for new employees

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is looking for new team members and is offering a sign-on bonus as an incentive.

New team members serving important roles in Food and Beverage and Hotel Operations departments could earn up to $1,000 as the property looks to expand operations and continue providing excellent customer service.

Both full-time and part-time team members are eligible to earn this sign-on bonus, which is a limited-time opportunity. Full-time team members would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign-on bonus is up to $500 for part-time team members.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In addition to competitive wages and the sign-on bonus, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package that includes:

  • Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance
  • Prescription Drug Coverage
  • Flexible Spending Account
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Retirement Program with Company Match
  • Paid Time Off
  • Free Parking
  • Free Uniforms

For more information, or to search and apply for positions online, go to paysbig.com/careers. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals
slideshow

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum.

Sports betting allowed in Wisconsin under deal with Oneida Nation
slideshow

Sports betting allowed in Wisconsin under deal with Oneida Nation

Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation signed an agreement Thursday, July 1 allowing people to bet on sporting events for the first time in Wisconsin.

Average new car now costs over $41K, tips to navigate market
slideshow

Average new car now costs over $41K, tips to navigate market

Credible.com personal finance expert Dan Roccato has advice on how you can navigate this tricky car market. 