Potawatomi offers signing bonus, up to $1,000 for new employees

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is looking for new team members and is offering a sign-on bonus as an incentive.

New team members serving important roles in Food and Beverage and Hotel Operations departments could earn up to $1,000 as the property looks to expand operations and continue providing excellent customer service.

Both full-time and part-time team members are eligible to earn this sign-on bonus, which is a limited-time opportunity. Full-time team members would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign-on bonus is up to $500 for part-time team members.

In addition to competitive wages and the sign-on bonus, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package that includes:

Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance

Prescription Drug Coverage

Flexible Spending Account

Employee Assistance Program

Retirement Program with Company Match

Paid Time Off

Free Parking

Free Uniforms

For more information, or to search and apply for positions online, go to paysbig.com/careers. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.