Potawatomi offers signing bonus, up to $1,000 for new employees
MILWAUKEE - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is looking for new team members and is offering a sign-on bonus as an incentive.
New team members serving important roles in Food and Beverage and Hotel Operations departments could earn up to $1,000 as the property looks to expand operations and continue providing excellent customer service.
Both full-time and part-time team members are eligible to earn this sign-on bonus, which is a limited-time opportunity. Full-time team members would be eligible for up to $1,000 and the sign-on bonus is up to $500 for part-time team members.
In addition to competitive wages and the sign-on bonus, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offers a robust benefits package that includes:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance
- Prescription Drug Coverage
- Flexible Spending Account
- Employee Assistance Program
- Retirement Program with Company Match
- Paid Time Off
- Free Parking
- Free Uniforms
For more information, or to search and apply for positions online, go to paysbig.com/careers. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.
