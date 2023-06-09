Potawatomi Casino Hotel closed for renovation, June 12-13

article

Potawatomi Casino Hotel will close for electrical upgrades tied to its current $100 million renovation project from Monday, June 12, through Tuesday, June 13.

The brief closure will begin on Monday, with all hotel guests being checked out of the property at noon. The property’s restaurants will then close that evening at 8 p.m., followed by the gaming floor at 10 p.m.

The property is anticipated to re-open the casino and restaurants to guests beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Hotel guests will once again be allowed to check in at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Sky Bridge walkway from the parking structure to the casino and the escalators to the third floor will be closed for renovations from June 12 through July 11. Guests are asked to use the first-floor south lobby or hotel lobby to enter the casino.

These closures and upgrades are part of the property’s $100 million renovation that will revolutionize the casino’s second level and usher in the next era of entertainment to Milwaukee. Visit paysbig.com for the latest updates and information on the project.