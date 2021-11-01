Potawatomi brings back blackjack, roulette tables

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has brought back live blackjack and roulette tables with other live tables expected in the month of November, the organization announced Monday. It's the first time live games have been played in the casino since March 2020.

Baccarat, craps, and ultimate Hold ’em will return to the casino floor this month.

The return of live table games kicked off with a charity game of blackjack featuring members of local media, with a total of $13,000 given to five charity organizations.

"This is one more milestone day at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino as we bring our business back stronger than ever. Our guests and team members have been looking forward to this for quite some time," said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/General Manager Dominic Ortiz. "To celebrate this occasion by giving back to the community makes it that much more special."

