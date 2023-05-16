Post Malone Alpine Valley concert, ticket info announced

article

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone's "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour will stop at Alpine Valley this summer, July 15.

Additionally, according to a news release from Live Nation, Post Malone will release his fifth full-length album "Austin" on July 28 with the release of a single, "Mourning," on May 19.

"I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours," Post Malone said in a statement.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, Live Nation said. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the World Pong League VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP gift items and more.

The turn starts in Indiana on July 8 and runs through Aug. 19 in San Bernadino, California. To see other stops, visit Live Nation's website.