Post COVID-19 anxiety: Tips on returning to normal

Milwaukee comes alive in the summer-- especially after a year of quarantine, a lot of people are starting to venture out of their homes. But as doors start to reopen-- some may be experiencing a little anxiety. Doctor Brenda Bailey is a clinical psychologist at Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips on returning to that sense of normalcy.

While the reopening of society will be celebrated by many, it may be a challenge for some, especially those with anxiety and/or OCD who found solace spending more time at home and with a few trusted friends or family members.

Dr. Brenda Bailey, a clinical psychologist and clinical supervisor of OCD and Anxiety at Rogers Behavioral Health’s Oconomowoc site, can discuss what steps people can take such as slowly confronting their fear (otherwise known as exposure therapy) and looking at the big picture as a motivator.

Additionally, some people may have developed good habits during the pandemic, such as living at a slower pace, taking the time for self-care, and learning to enjoy their own company. The expert can also give tips on how to maintain those habits and achieve a balance.

• She can explain how people can take on "manageable but challenging" activities.

• A lot of people have anxiety about returning to normal, especially for those who have spent more time at home and less time engaging in their pre-pandemic activities.

• The more people have avoided certain activities, the more fearful that makes them become.

• One example of a manageable but challenging activity is to first go for a walk in your neighborhood without your mask before heading downtown to go for a walk without your mask.

• Some of your friends may want you to do an activity you’re not comfortable with yet. She can talk about how you can approach that conversation and emphasize the importance of not holding others to your standards.

• She can discuss relaxation techniques to help ease your anxiety and also talk about signs and symptoms to know when you should seek help for your anxiety.

Advertisement

• She can also talk about, as we get busier and return to normal, how can we incorporate some of the good habits we’ve developed like going for walks, engaging in more self-care, and learning to enjoy your own company.