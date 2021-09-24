Expand / Collapse search

Possible child enticement in Germantown, investigation underway

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - The Germantown Police Department is investigating a report of a possible child enticement that happened Thursday, Sept. 23 on Division Road, north of Mequon Road. It happened around 4:30 p.m. 

According to police, a 7-year-old child reported that a white male, approximately 50 years old, with chin/shoulder-length blonde hair yelled to her from a vehicle – asking if she wanted any candy. The male was a passenger in a black car. 

An adult came outside, and the vehicle left the area southbound on Division Road approaching Mequon Road. 

Germantown police continue to investigate this incident in order to obtain a more detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

If any individuals witnessed suspicious activity in the area or captured the suspect vehicle on external residential video cameras in the area, please contact Officer Schmittinger, 262-253-7780. Her primary shift is 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

