Expand / Collapse search

Possible armed dispute, Milwaukee police seek man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a disorderly conduct issue that happened near 55th and Florist on Thursday, June 15.

A man was arguing with a victim while armed with an object that officers suspected to be a gun. Milwaukee police are looking for him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414224-Tips or P3 Tips.