Possible armed dispute, Milwaukee police seek man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a disorderly conduct issue that happened near 55th and Florist on Thursday, June 15.
A man was arguing with a victim while armed with an object that officers suspected to be a gun. Milwaukee police are looking for him.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414224-Tips or P3 Tips.