Port Washington Lake Michigan search, report of 'child on log'

A report of a child on a log in Lake Michigan in Port Washington Tuesday, Aug. 30 sent first responders to South Beach Park.

Police said a 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m. from someone on South Beach who said a child was floating on a log approximately a mile out from the beach.

The log was found floating a few hundred yards from shore, but no child was found.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. they had taken no reports of anyone missing, but crews were continuing to search.

Coast Guard officials from Milwaukee were headed to the scene Tuesday afternoon with their boat, and a helicopter was called in from the Coast Guard station in Traverse City.

Port Washington fire officials and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office were coordinating the search, with divers on scene.