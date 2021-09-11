Port Washington bike accident, girl taken to Children's Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Port Washington girl was hit by a vehicle and injured on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Police said the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue and, mid-block, left the sidewalk. She was then hit by a vehicle headed westbound shortly after 5 p.m.
People at the scene helped until emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
The girl was taken to a Grafton hospital before being transferred to Children's Wisconsin. The extent of her injuries is not known, police said.
The incident is being investigated.
