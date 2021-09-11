Expand / Collapse search

Port Washington bike accident, girl taken to Children's Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Port Washington Police Department

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Port Washington girl was hit by a vehicle and injured on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police said the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue and, mid-block, left the sidewalk. She was then hit by a vehicle headed westbound shortly after 5 p.m.

People at the scene helped until emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The girl was taken to a Grafton hospital before being transferred to Children's Wisconsin. The extent of her injuries is not known, police said.

The incident is being investigated.

