Port Washington bike accident, girl taken to Children's Wisconsin

A 15-year-old Port Washington girl was hit by a vehicle and injured on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police said the girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue and, mid-block, left the sidewalk. She was then hit by a vehicle headed westbound shortly after 5 p.m.

People at the scene helped until emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The girl was taken to a Grafton hospital before being transferred to Children's Wisconsin. The extent of her injuries is not known, police said.

The incident is being investigated.

