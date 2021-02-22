Milwaukee port workboat Harbor Seagull takes on water, sinks

Port Milwaukee officials announced on Monday, Feb. 22 that a Port workboat known as the Harbor Seagull took on water over the weekend and sank at a Port-owned dock on Monday morning.

Nobody was hurt.

Harbor Seagull

The cause of the sinking is unknown. Officials say no environmental damage is known or anticipated at this time.

Work will begin to bring the vessel to the surface on Tuesday morning, Feb. 23. It will be lifted by a crane, de-watered, hoisted onto a barge, and then taken to a Port-owned dock where it will be repaired.

Harbor Seagull

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Port officials say the Harbor Seagull was built more than 60 years ago. It is 50 feet long, has a 12-foot beam, and a 250 horsepower diesel engine. A two-person crew typically operates the Harbor Seagull. Officials say it is built to work in winter conditions -- and has been used for ice breaking in Milwaukee in the winter.