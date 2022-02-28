Expand / Collapse search

Port Milwaukee wind turbine 10th anniversary of installation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The wind turbine at Port Milwaukee's Administration Building is ten years old as of this week.

Milwaukee officials celebrated the anniversary of the 100-kilowatt wind turbine on Monday, Feb. 28. They highlighted Milwaukee’s commitment to reducing energy use and increasing renewable energy projects.

A news release from the city says over its lifetime, the 100-kilowatt wind turbine has generated more than 1.4 million kilowatt hours of energy for Port Milwaukee. The net savings to the Port’s electric bill from both the wind turbine and energy efficiency work at the administration building totals about $200,000.

Port Milwaukee has also avoided releasing over 1,025 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air. This is equivalent to 1,133,355 pounds of coal burned or 123 homes’ energy use for one year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since the turbine is producing more electricity than Port Milwaukee needs, it is providing surplus clean power back to the power grid, officials say. This surplus electricity creates over $8,000 in revenue for Milwaukee each year on average.

Brownstone Social Lounge shooting: Charges filed; suspect on the run
article

Brownstone Social Lounge shooting: Charges filed; suspect on the run

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant and filed charges for a 25-year-old Sussex man for the shooting at a Water Street bar that killed one employee and injured two others earlier this month.

Kenosha police join Ring Neighbors
article

Kenosha police join Ring Neighbors

The Kenosha Police Department has joined Ring Neighbors, a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community.

Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin
article

Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin

Feb. 28 through March 4 is Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee detective shot, Wauwatosa Leff's Lucky Town fundraiser

A fundraiser was held at Leff's Lucky Town Sunday in honor of Milwaukee Police Detective Andy Wilkiewicz, who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty.