Port Milwaukee wind turbine 10th anniversary of installation

The wind turbine at Port Milwaukee's Administration Building is ten years old as of this week.

Milwaukee officials celebrated the anniversary of the 100-kilowatt wind turbine on Monday, Feb. 28. They highlighted Milwaukee’s commitment to reducing energy use and increasing renewable energy projects.

A news release from the city says over its lifetime, the 100-kilowatt wind turbine has generated more than 1.4 million kilowatt hours of energy for Port Milwaukee. The net savings to the Port’s electric bill from both the wind turbine and energy efficiency work at the administration building totals about $200,000.

Port Milwaukee has also avoided releasing over 1,025 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air. This is equivalent to 1,133,355 pounds of coal burned or 123 homes’ energy use for one year.

Since the turbine is producing more electricity than Port Milwaukee needs, it is providing surplus clean power back to the power grid, officials say. This surplus electricity creates over $8,000 in revenue for Milwaukee each year on average.