Port Milwaukee welcomes 13,500 global cruise passengers in 2024

Port Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Oct. 17 that more than 13,500 global cruise passengers visited Milwaukee this year. Le Bellot wrapped up Port Milwaukee’s 2024 Great Lakes cruising season on Sunday, Oct. 13.

A news release says in 2024, Milwaukee welcomed 13,568 passengers who traveled to-or-from the city via international cruise ships. This represents a total of 27 vessel calls between seven vessels that host itineraries in Milwaukee, officials said.

Port Milwaukee kicked off its cruise season on May 1, 2024, with the arrival of the Viking Octantis. At that time, port officials estimated over 12,000 global passengers would visit the city this season.

After a seven-year hiatus, Port Milwaukee also announced on Thursday the return of Victory Cruise Lines in 2025. The cruise line will call on Milwaukee once again with vessel Victory I. The vessel has a passenger capacity of approximately 200 people.

Proposed South Shore Cruise Dock

Meanwhile, Mayor Cavalier Johnson recently announced his 2025 Proposed Budget, which would complete the financing package for the redevelopment of South Shore Cruise Dock, located immediately east of the Lake Express High-Speed Ferry terminal. The space will serve as the future docking space for Seawaymax vessels.

Port Milwaukee previously received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the State of Wisconsin to build this new infrastructure at South Shore Cruise Dock. The project is slated to be complete for the 2026 cruise season.