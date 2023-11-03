Port Milwaukee infrastructure improvement grant, $9M for projects

Port Milwaukee received a more than $9 million infrastructure grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Biden administration announced Friday.

According to the U.S. DOT Maritime Administration, the grant will fund port improvement projects – including two grain storage silos, electrical upgrades and additional equipment. It will expand the port's capacity to move grain commodities, officials said, by over 1.3 million bushels.

The grant is part of the administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program to help grow capacity and increase efficiency at coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports and inland river ports across the country.

The Maritime Administration said a significant portion of domestic and international U.S. commerce by weight – over 2.3 billion short tons – moves by water. The investments are part of the largest dedicated funding for ports and waterways in history – nearly $17 billion, according to officials.

Port Milwaukee's was among $172.8 million distributed to 26 ports.