'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society is bringing back its "Poorly Drawn Pets" fundraiser. It was such a hit last year – raising over $20,000.

Here’s the deal: If you donate $25 to the animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society, they'll draw your pet.

TO SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS:

Simply click the DONATE button on their Facebook post and submit $25 per photo. Once you’ve paid, comment with the photo of your pet. There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.

The Wisconsin Humane Society sent FOX6 News some pets pictures to try ourselves. Check out the drawings below.