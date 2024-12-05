The Brief Volunteers at the Polish Center of Wisconsin boxed up thousands of cookies. The cookies will be shipped to military members serving overseas during the holidays.



"Operation Home Baked" has been going on for 20 years. More than 46,000 cookies were dropped off on Wednesday, and volunteers packaged them on Thursday.

"Doesn't matter if they are strangers, you're getting mom's cookies or aunt's cookies while you're over there," said volunteer and veteran Steve Birch. "It brings you home, which is really important during the holidays, and I think the other thing that's probably more important is it lets you know that you're not forgotten."

For an added sweet treat, the organization said candy is sent along in the cookie boxes as "packing material."

