Police: Woman shot near 28th and Chambers in Milwaukee

Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured near 28th and Chambers late Friday night. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old female, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.