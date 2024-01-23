Police: Woman scared of bad weather makes false burglary call for cops to respond

article

An Alabama woman is accused of falsely reporting burglary when in fact she was afraid of bad weather and wanted someone to come to her house.

Dothan police said Kelley Ginibera, 39, called 911 on January 9 and said a burglary was in progress at her home in the 100 block of Johnson Circle.

Police said when officers arrived, they realized there was no burglary in progress.

Ginibera reportedly told officers she wanted "to get officers to respond to her residence quicker due to her being scared of the bad weather."

She's now charged with one count of making a false report to law enforcement.

Severe weather was reported in and around January 9 across the country. Damage from a suspected tornado was reported early that morning near Panama City , Florida, according to FOX Weather.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.