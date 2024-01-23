Expand / Collapse search

Police: Woman scared of bad weather makes false burglary call for cops to respond

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
654c6c45- article

Kelly Carole Giniebra (Credit: Dothan Police)

DOTHAN, Ala. - An Alabama woman is accused of falsely reporting burglary when in fact she was afraid of bad weather and wanted someone to come to her house. 

Dothan police said Kelley Ginibera, 39, called 911 on January 9 and said a burglary was in progress at her home in the 100 block of Johnson Circle.

Police said when officers arrived, they realized there was no burglary in progress. 

Tornado rips apart boats, power lines in South Florida

A thunderstorm produced a tornado in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Damage and power outages were reported from the twister, but there appeared to be no injuries, authorities said.

Ginibera reportedly told officers she wanted "to get officers to respond to her residence quicker due to her being scared of the bad weather."

She's now charged with one count of making a false report to law enforcement.

Severe weather was reported in and around January 9 across the country. Damage from a suspected tornado was reported early that morning near Panama City, Florida, according to FOX Weather. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 