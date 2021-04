Police were called to a home in the 8100 block of S. 20th Street for a report of a robbery around 4 p.m. Friday.

An investigation showed another house on the same block had also been robbed.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before police arrived.

Police are investigating and say they have a person of interest identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.