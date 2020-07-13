Police: Shots fired into St. Francis apartment, no known motive

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis police say they were dispatched for a report of shots fired into an occupied apartment near S. Clement Street and E. Norwich Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.



An initial investigation revealed that unknown suspects fired several rounds into an occupied apartment. The occupant was not injured.



At this time, there is no known motive.



This incident is still active and under investigation.



Anyone with information related to this investigation or has home surveillance cameras that may have captured this incident is encouraged to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.