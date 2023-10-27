Police shooting at Germantown school, family identifies man killed

After Germantown police shot and killed a man outside Kennedy Middle School Monday, family has identified him to FOX6 News as Kevin Foy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the man had car trouble, began acting erratically at a car repair shop and then left. That is when officials said he walked to the school and tried to get into the building.

Officers responded immediately, the DOJ said, and the man climbed onto the school's roof. Police said the man had a gun and shot at officers – who then shot back, killing him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Around 70 students and 20 adults were inside Kennedy Middle School at the time. Counseling services for students, staff and parents affected began Friday. The school will reopen to students on Monday.

"We can only speculate on what could have happened here. But one thing we know and recommend through our office of school safety is that schools have locked doors, where possible they have a single point of entry. Those kinds of measures can make a huge difference in keeping kids safe," Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday.

Featured article

Shootings like Monday's have become increasingly common in Wisconsin. So far in October, police have shot and killed someone five times. In each case, authorities said someone threatened, shot at them or pulled a weapon first.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association said it has happened 28 times so far this year. For comparison, there were 14 officer-involved shootings in the state at this point in 2022.