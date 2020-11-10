Police: Sex offender Jamian Villers released in Waukesha

article

The Waukesha Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 10 alerted the public to the release of a sex offender.

Jamian Villers was convicted in 2020 for second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 5. He is considered homeless.

Villers is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, is not allowed in taverns, bars or liquor stores, is not allowed to purchase, possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is also not to have any contact with victims.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on discretionary GPS monitoring.

