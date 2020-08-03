Police: Sex offender Jack Moore released into Waukesha community

article

Sex offender Jack Moore, 58, has been released back into the community, the Waukesha Police Department announced Monday, August 3.

Moore was convicted in 1990 of first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and battery after he held an adult female against her will and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he is not allowed in bars or liquor stores and he is to not contact any victims. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on GPS monitoring his entire life.

There is no housing secured yet for Moore at this time. He is considered homeless.

Waukesha police want to reiterate that Moore is not wanted by the police at this time and that this notification is not intended to increase fear. "An informed public is a safer public."

