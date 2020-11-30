Police seek man who burglarized business near 36th and North

article

Milwaukee police need your help identifying and locating a man wanted for breaking into a business and removing property.

The burglary happened Saturday, Nov. 28 around 2 a.m. at the closed business near 36th Street and North Avenue.

Police described the man as Black, between the ages of 30 and 40, with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a green knit hat, black pants, black/white/orange shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.