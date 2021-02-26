Police seek help locating Milwaukee man last seen in 2005

article

Have you seen him? Police are asking for help locating a man last seen in 2005.

Thomas A. Schaffer was last seen on August 1, 2005, near S. 76th Street and W. Oklahoma Ave.

Thomas is described as a white male, 73 years old, 6’1", 100-130 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

He is homeless and known to visit parks.

Please share to help us find him and reunite him with his family.

Anyone with information about Thomas Schaffer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.