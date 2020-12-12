Police seek help locating critically missing woman with dementia

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 77-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Ann Edwards was last seen leaving her residence on foot near 32nd Street and W. Clybourn Avenue around 2:40 a.m on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Ann is described as a black female, 5'5", 150 pounds, light complexion, gray hair. She was wearing red fleece pants with the pattern of black-framed glasses, a red shirt, and socks.

Anyone with information on Ms. Edwards is requested to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau 414-935-7360, or the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.