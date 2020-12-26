Police seek help in search for missing Walworth County man
article
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - The Lake Geneva Police Department has requested the public's help in a search for missing Vernon Pokora, assisting Village of Sharon police in the search.
In a Facebook post, the department said Pokora is a resident of the Village of Sharon. His vehicle was left in Lake Geneva on Dec. 23.
If you have any information, contact Village of Sharon police at 262-736-4617 or Lake Geneva police at 262-248-4455.
