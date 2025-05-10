Police seek critically missing Milwaukee child; last seen near 30th and Scott
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Nevaeh Thompson.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Nevaeh Thompson is an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5'04" and weighing 95 lbs.
Nevaeh has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a plain brown shirt, a black hoodie, and cream and blue Nike air force-style high tops.
She was last seen on Friday, May 9, 2025, at about 4:15 p.m. near 30th and Scott. Nevaeh should be on foot.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.