Police seek critically missing Milwaukee child; last seen near 30th and Scott

The Brief MPD is looking for a critically missing girl, 11-year-old Nevaeh Thompson. She was last seen near 30th and Scott on Friday, May 9. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 2.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Nevaeh Thompson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Nevaeh Thompson is an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5'04" and weighing 95 lbs.

Nevaeh has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a plain brown shirt, a black hoodie, and cream and blue Nike air force-style high tops.

She was last seen on Friday, May 9, 2025, at about 4:15 p.m. near 30th and Scott. Nevaeh should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.