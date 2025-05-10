Expand / Collapse search

Police seek critically missing Milwaukee child; last seen near 30th and Scott

By
Published  May 10, 2025 6:13am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Nevaeh Thompson

The Brief

    • MPD is looking for a critically missing girl, 11-year-old Nevaeh Thompson.
    • She was last seen near 30th and Scott on Friday, May 9.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 2.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Nevaeh Thompson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Nevaeh Thompson is an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5'04" and weighing 95 lbs.

Nevaeh has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a plain brown shirt, a black hoodie, and cream and blue Nike air force-style high tops.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

She was last seen on Friday, May 9, 2025, at about 4:15 p.m. near 30th and Scott. Nevaeh should be on foot.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee