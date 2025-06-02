MPD seeks critically missing boy, last seen near 28th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing boy, 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin.
Description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Uzziah was last seen on Monday, June 2, 2025, at about 9:20 a.m.
He was last seen leaving school in the area of 28th and Clarke.
Uzziah is described as a 9-year-old male, Black, standing around 4'6" feet tall and weighing around 68 lbs. He has brown eyes and short hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Franklin's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
