MPD seeks critically missing boy, last seen near 28th and Clarke

By
Published  June 2, 2025 4:13pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Uzziah Franklin

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee boy, 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin.
    • He was last seen Monday morning, June 2, near 28th and Clarke.
    • Anyone with any info on where Franklin could be should call MPD at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing boy, 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin.

Description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Uzziah was last seen on Monday, June 2, 2025, at about 9:20 a.m.

He was last seen leaving school in the area of 28th and Clarke.

Uzziah is described as a 9-year-old male, Black, standing around 4'6" feet tall and weighing around 68 lbs. He has brown eyes and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Franklin's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee