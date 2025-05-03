Expand / Collapse search

Police seek critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy

Published  May 3, 2025 9:33am CDT
Kaidan Hudson (previously used picture)

    • Police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Kaidan Hudson.
    • He was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, in the area of Vel R. Phillips and Clark.
    • He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing boy, 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaidan was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 4 p.m., in the area of Vel R. Phillips and Clark. He was last seen walking south from the area.  

Kaidan is an 11-year-old male, Black. He is 4’08" and weighs 70 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair which is in a low high top fade.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

