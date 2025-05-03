Police seek critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing boy, 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaidan was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 4 p.m., in the area of Vel R. Phillips and Clark. He was last seen walking south from the area.
Kaidan is an 11-year-old male, Black. He is 4’08" and weighs 70 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair which is in a low high top fade.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.