Police seek critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy

The Brief Police are looking for a critically missing 11-year-old boy, Kaidan Hudson. He was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, in the area of Vel R. Phillips and Clark. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.



Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing boy, 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Kaidan was last seen on Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 4 p.m., in the area of Vel R. Phillips and Clark. He was last seen walking south from the area.

Kaidan is an 11-year-old male, Black. He is 4’08" and weighs 70 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair which is in a low high top fade.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.