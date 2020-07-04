Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects near 67th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE -- Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating subjects wanted for a theft that occurred on Saturday, July 4 around 9 a.m. near N. 67th Street and W. Hampton Avenue.









Suspect #1 is described as an African-American male between 30- and 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a knit hat, white tank top, black pants and blue face mask.



Suspect #2 is described as an African-American male between 30- and 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a red/black baseball cap.



The suspects got away in a red 4-door vehicle.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.