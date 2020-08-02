Police seek 23-year-old man in hit-and-run that killed acquaintance near 17th and Mitchell

Milwaukee police said they are looking for a 23-year-old man, wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash near 17th Street and Mitchell Street that killed an acquaintance Sunday evening, Aug. 2.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 23 years old, 5’07”, 125 pounds, black short hair, brown eyes and had a beard. He was last seen wearing a white and gray striped shirt, blue jeans shorts and light-colored shoes.

The suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle causing the 21-year-old victim’s death and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.