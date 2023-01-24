Police search for La Crosse woman; last heard from on Sept. 27

article

The La Crosse Police Department is looking for assistance in locating Jennifer Peterson. Jennifer has not been heard from since Sept. 27 – at which time she was residing in La Crosse.

According to officials, she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.

Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety.

Peterson is described as female, white, 5'5" tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say she may be wearing glasses and has dyed her hair blonde.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the City of La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.