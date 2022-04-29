Waukesha police: Tactical situation at hotel near Moreland and Main

article

The Waukesha Police Department on Friday night, April 29 responded to an incident at a hotel that developed into a tactical situation.

FOX6 News at the scene found a massive police response at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Moreland Boulevard near Main Street.

Residents living in the area have received an alert (below) that refers to the incident. An all-clear will be sent out once the area is clear. Police advise the public to stay away from the area

The Carroll University Center for Graduate Studies, which is located directly behind the hotel, was put on lockdown due to the incident.

Large police presence at Baymont Inn & Suites, Waukesha

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.