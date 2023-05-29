Hollywood Florida shooting: 9 hurt after 'dispute' between groups near beach boardwalk, police say

WARNING: Viewers may find some images in the video below disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Police said several people were shot near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day. According to a police spokesperson, nine were injured in the shooting that happened along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street. The gunfire sent people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach

One person has been detained by police, and officers are searching for a second person described as a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Authorities said the victims were taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. There was no update on the health status of the victims.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk is a 2.2-mile-long promenade for walkers and joggers that also has a bicycle lane. It is lined with cafés and shops and is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

HOLLYWOOD, FL - AUGUST 19: A pedestrian walks on the nearly empty broadwalk next to the beach on August 19, 2009 in Hollywood, Florida. An estimated 20.1 million people visited Florida from April through June, a 9.4 percent decrease over the same per Expand

Hollywood Beach Police talks with visitors at Hollywood broadwalk which is one of the many places that are not open to the public due to the closure of restaurants, bars and clubs, gyms and entertainment venues across the county beginning Wednesday, Expand

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).